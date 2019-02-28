Nearing age 65? What you need to know about Medicare

If you're getting close to celebrating your 65th birthday, it's time to review how Medicare will fit into your life.

Whether you're still working or not, it's best to make sure you understand the rules for signing up instead of making assumptions that could cost you down the road.

"If you don't enroll and don't have [qualifying] coverage from an employer, you could end up getting late-enrollment penalties that stick with you for the rest of your life," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits in Fort Worth, Texas.