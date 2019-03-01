10 jobs that pay more than $55,000 that you can get with a liberal arts degree

If you majored in liberal arts, odds are you've heard your fair share of jokes at your professional expense.

But choosing to study liberal arts subjects, defined traditionally as language, history, philosophy, literature and abstract science, doesn't mean you're doomed to a life of underemployment. What you chose to study does, of course, have a huge impact on your earnings later in life, but it doesn't have to define you or pigeonhole you in a certain role.

CNBC Make It analyzed occupational data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find jobs that pay a premium for liberal arts grads' skills and require a bachelor's degree to obtain. All of these jobs offer median yearly salaries of at least $55,000 — that's more than $12,500 higher than what liberal arts majors' typical salaries, according to Glassdoor.

In fact, these majors offer far more work opportunities than people give them credit for.

Liberal art degrees emphasize soft skills, or talents that are harder to quantify — such as effective communication, strong writing, critical thinking, creativity and emotional intelligence — rather than hard skills, like the ability to perform open-heart surgery or Python programming.

Liberal arts grads are highly adaptable, and research from The Hamilton Project found that liberal arts majors transition into a surprising variety of occupations, holding a more diverse range of jobs than most other majors' students did. "Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban has said he expects adegree in philosophy will be worth more than a traditional programming degree in 10 years' time, because such an education encourages big-picture and critical thinking.

Adaptability and soft skills can be huge assets for liberal arts majors, if they know which industries to join. Here are 10 jobs for liberal arts majors that pay $55,000 or more: