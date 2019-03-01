Are you the co-worker that drives everyone else crazy?

It's possible. A recent study, conducted by Olivet Nazarene University, asked 2,000 American workers if they've ever found themselves annoyed by another co-worker, and (yep, you guessed right) 100 percent of respondents said yes.

What's even more shocking is that 73 percent said they've been confronted by another co-worker about their own annoying behaviors. If you identify with any of the most annoying co-worker habits below, you might just be that one unbearable person in your office.