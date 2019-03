"If you don't mind not having designer frames, you'll save a lot more money if you get your prescription glasses at Costco," Ramirez says. That goes for contacts as well.

Charlene Haugsven, founder of MyFrugalAdventures.com, has firsthand experience with this. "Just a couple months ago, I ordered four boxes of contacts from my optometrist and it was $220 — and I would have to wait three weeks for them," she tells Make It.

"I wound up going to Costco and I got them the same day and it was $143 with a $25 rebate. I ended up saving over $100."