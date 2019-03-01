Bill Gates: These breakthrough technologies are going to profoundly change the world

Personalized cancer vaccines. Lab-grown meat. Toilets that save lives. Wearable electrocardiograms.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates says these are among the technologies that are going to change the world we live in.

Gates curated the 18th edition of the MIT Technology Review's annual roundup of "recent technology breakthroughs that are poised to deeply impact our lives" released Wednesday, according to an MIT press release.

For much of human history, innovation has been focused on improving survival rates and longevity, Gates writes in an introduction to the list. But "because we're living longer, our focus is starting to shift toward well-being," Gates writes. "We've reached a point where we're tackling both ideas at once, and that's what makes this moment in history so interesting."