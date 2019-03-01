I worked at Apple from 1983 to 1987, and then from 1995 to 1997. Although I refer to these stints as "two tours of duty," it was a privilege and an honor to work there. In many ways, I am who I am and where I am because of Steve Jobs and Apple.

One day sometime in 1984, Jobs appeared in my cubicle with a man I didn't know. He didn't introduce him — Jobs wasn't long on social niceties. Instead, he asked, "What do you think of a company called Knoware?"

Most people would have taken a long pause before giving an answer. Would I be punished for giving my true (and harsh) opinions? Or should I give a neutral and safe answer?