The FTC just prosecuted a fake Amazon review for the first time — here's what that means for users

Thanks to fake reviews on sites like Amazon and Yelp, it can be hard to trust what you read. Now however, the US government has begun cracking down on fake user reviews posted on Amazon.

On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission announced its first-ever charges against a company that paid to have fake reviews posted online. The company in question, Massachusetts-based Cure Encapsulations, paid the third-party website amazonverifiedreviews.com to write and post positive reviews that appeared to come from consumers for a weight-loss supplement product on Amazon.com, according to the FTC.

"Please make my product … stay a five star," Cure Encapsulations owner Naftula Jacobowitz told amazonverifiedreviews.com, according to the FTC. Jacobowitz's company paid for reviews falsely describing its product, the supplement garcinia cambogia, as a "powerful appetite suppressant" that "literally blocks fat from forming," the FTC says.