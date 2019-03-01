Dow futures jump more than 100 points after strong growth data

U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning, after official data showed stronger-than-anticipated economic growth in the world's largest economy.

At around 03:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 106 points, indicating a positive open of more than 104 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both seen slightly higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to U.S.-China trade developments, amid mixed messages about the progress of talks between Washington and Beijing.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. could walk away from a comprehensive agreement with China if the terms were not good enough.

However, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow has since said talks between high-level officials had been "fantastic" and said both sides were on track to reach a "remarkable, historic deal."

The moves in pre-market trade followed better-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the final three months of 2018. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 2.9 percent for the year, official data showed on Thursday, just shy of the Trump administration's 3 percent target.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor a fresh batch of economic data on Friday. Personal income, consumer spending and core PCE figures for December and January will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing and consumer sentiment data are all expected to follow later in the session.

In corporate news, Foot Locker, Dentsply Sirona and Tribune Media are among some of the companies set to release their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.