US Treasury yields move higher as investors await economic data

At around 3:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.7204 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0867 percent.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor a flurry of economic data releases on Friday. Personal income, consumer spending and core PCE figures for December and January will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing and consumer sentiment data are all expected to follow later in the session.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Friday.

Elsewhere, oil prices were slightly higher as markets tightened amid ongoing output cuts by producer club OPEC.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $66.84 on Friday, up around 0.7 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at around $57.69, more than 0.8 percent higher.