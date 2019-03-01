What's next for Venezuela? Anti-Maduro allies regroup after the fight for humanitarian aid

Venezuela's opposition has formally urged the international community to keep all options on the table, after deadly clashes broke out in border towns over the weekend.

On Saturday, at least three people were killed and hundreds more were left injured, Reuters reported, as opposition activists tried to defy a government ban to bring food supplies, hygiene kits and nutritional supplements into the country.

It comes at a time when the South American nation is in the midst of the Western Hemisphere's worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory.

President Donald Trump has consistently refused to rule out the prospect of military intervention in Venezuela and the country's opposition leader, Juan Guaido, has called on the international community to "keep all options open."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted over the weekend that Washington would "take action against those who oppose the peaceful restoration of democracy in Venezuela."

To be sure, the prospect of U.S.-led military intervention is clearly being signaled as a form of "action."

"I think large-scale U.S. military intervention remains unlikely, though the chances are increasing — that's worrying," Tom Long, assistant professor in the department of politics and international studies at the University of Warwick, told CNBC via email.

"More than the deadly clashes, what I worry could push towards military action is the lack of options remaining for the opposition and its international allies to increase pressure," he added.