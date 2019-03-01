When personal trainer Kirk Myers moved to New York City in 2010 at age 32, he was starting from scratch.

"My sister gave me $300 because I lost everything I had," the founder of The Dogpound tells CNBC Make It. He crashed in his brother's apartment in the city and started finding clients to train.

Over the course of three years, Myers gradually built up his clientele through word of mouth: "I had two clients, then four clients, then eight clients, then 16 clients."

He even landed Hugh Jackman. "It was a referral through two clients I was training," says Myers. "They knew his bodyguard. ... And so they introduced me and I trained them one time and they liked it, so then they kept booking sessions."

Here's Myers training the actor: