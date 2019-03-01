Tech

Watch YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speak at the Lesbians Who Tech conference following a week of scandals

  • YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki will speak at the Lesbians Who Tech conference in San Francisco on Friday around 1:45 p.m. ET.
  • Wojcicki's talk comes one day after the platform disabled comments on most videos featuring minors in an effort to fend off predators.
  • Advertisers began pulling their ads from the platform after reports that pedophiles used coded comments to notify each other of instances of suggestive images featuring children in seemingly innocent videos.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki will speak at the Lesbians Who Tech conference in San Francisco on Friday around 1:45 p.m. ET, one day after her company decided to disable comments on most videos featuring minors in an effort to curb predatory behavior.

The Google-owned company faced backlash from advertisers who halted spending on the platform within the past couple weeks following reports that pedophiles used coded comments to alert each other to instances of suggestive images featuring children in seemingly innocent videos. AT&T, Hasbro, Disney, Mattel and Nestle were among the companies that pulled their ads from the platform.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
MAT
---
DIS
---
HAS
---
T
---
GOOGL
---