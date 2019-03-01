YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki will speak at the Lesbians Who Tech conference in San Francisco on Friday around 1:45 p.m. ET, one day after her company decided to disable comments on most videos featuring minors in an effort to curb predatory behavior.

The Google-owned company faced backlash from advertisers who halted spending on the platform within the past couple weeks following reports that pedophiles used coded comments to alert each other to instances of suggestive images featuring children in seemingly innocent videos. AT&T, Hasbro, Disney, Mattel and Nestle were among the companies that pulled their ads from the platform.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.