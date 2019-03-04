5G is barely here and some people, not just President Trump, are talking about 6G

President Trump isn't the only one talking about 6G.

Trump sent a series of tweets last month mentioning 6G, saying he wanted to see the technology alongside 5G in the U.S. "as soon as possible."

The tweets created a stir because 5G, the fifth-generation wireless network that promises super-fast speeds for consumers and businesses, is just now starting to roll out in some parts of the world, while 6G technology doesn't actually exist yet.

But at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona last week, 6G wasn't such a far-fetched idea for some industry experts.

"There will be a 6G," Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri told CNBC's Karen Tso last week in Barcelona. "We at Nokia Bell Labs are already starting to imagine what that 6G will look like and what the use cases might be."

To be clear: 6G technology is far from being a reality. Suri said Nokia spent more than ten years researching 5G, adding its practical applications are just starting to show up for consumers and companies. GSMA Intelligence, a research firm, estimates 5G will account for only 15 percent of mobile connections globally by 2025.

"It is the right time to be researching on 6G but not the right time to be productizing anything related to 6G," Nokia's Suri said.