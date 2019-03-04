80% of employees only care about their paychecks—here's how to beat anxiety (and actually enjoy work)

The world of work is meant to make you as productive and engaged as possible. However, a whopping eight out of 10 people are simply coming to work for the paycheck. If you are a part of this majority, then you probably think of work as a transaction — you sell your time and your talent to your employer, and they pay you so you can buy things.

It's no wonder that anxiety is at an all-time high when we believe that work must entail suffering. One of the most ubiquitous constants in our lives, and especially our jobs, is something that is meant to be endured, not enjoyed.

But there's the good news: Two out of 10 of us are actually invigorated by our work. These are the people who feel resilient, creative, focused, collaborative, generous and open in their caeers. And although the majority view work as a means to an end, for this lucky minority work helps them become more of who they are. It helps them flourish.

So, how do you become one of these two out of 10 people?