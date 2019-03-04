Actor Luke Perry died Monday, five days after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

Perry's publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed the news, saying that his family and friends were with him when he died.

The actor, famous for his turns on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and, more recently, "Riverdale," had been hospitalized since last week after suffering a massive stroke Wednesday at his home in California.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," Robinson said. "No further details will be released at this time."

Perry will appear in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" later this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.