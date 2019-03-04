China trade deal looking more and more like a 'sell the news' opportunity for stock investors

The possible framework of a trade deal with China has been making its way into media reports, and based on what they are seeing, some investors are treating the potential agreement warily.
Stocks tumbled in a blistering sell-off Monday that sent the Dow down as much as 400 points at its worst levels before it recovered ground. Treasury yields, which move opposite price, were lower with the benchmark 10-year yield at 2.72 percent.
"It's sell the news," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "We're finally here. It's like we're at the finish line [on a trade deal]. The stock market has to reconcile with the bond market how the downward trend is going to reverse on a trade deal. Bonds are not smoking the same kind of optimism pipe that stocks are smoking."
Trump administration officials have sounded upbeat about the prospect for a trade deal, including National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, who said last week the trade negotiators have made "great headway."
Sources tell CNBC that a possible deal is close and that negotiations are in the "final stages" as the two sides plan a summit for the end of March at President Donald Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. If a deal is struck, the U.S. could roll back tariffs on at least $200 billion in Chinese goods while China could remove or cut industry-specific tariffs like those on autos.
"I don't think the market is priced for a full blown deal, like all tariffs are opened up and the U.S. drops tariffs and China drops their tariffs. I think the market interprets this as both parties are at the table. They're talking. They're making progress. What is priced in is the U.S. is not raising tariffs to 25 percent or going further," said David Bianco, DWS chief investment officer Americas. "These are ongoing negotiations...In my mind, they're going to make a firm agreement not to raise tariffs in the near term. Maybe they remix the tariffs a little bit. Maybe a couple of goods come off, and a couple of goods go on."