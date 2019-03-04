China trade deal looking more and more like a 'sell the news' opportunity for stock investors

Strategists have said the biggest market pop would come from a deal that peeled away tariffs but also included serious structural reforms on intellectual property and technology transfers.

As per current discussions, China could possibly include language about state-owned enterprise subsidies and forced technology transfers, in to a new foreign investment law changing equity ownership rules. But sources tell CNBC, they are skeptical about how strong that language would be.

According to news reports, Beijing would also increase purchases of U.S. goods, a move that responds to Trump's concern that it's the trade deficit between the U.S. and China that needs to be fixed. The purchases would include $18 billion in natural-gas from Cheniere Energy.

But some worry that any deal will not have enough teeth for enforcement and the rules on technology would ring hollow. It also seems likely that any deal would still be followed by rounds of negotiations on some of the knottier issues.

Dan Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas said removing the tariffs would be like lifting a $65 billion tax on companies, and it could also spur capital spending.

"Discussions are now moving to the next step—whether existing tariffs will actually be cut, which is not currently priced into equities. China is saying there will be no deal unless all tariffs are removed. It's difficult to see how the US would agree to removing existing tariffs unless a significant enforcement provision could be agreed upon," he wrote in a note. "The US enforcement proposal would allow the US to reimpose tariffs if China is found not to be in compliance with the possible agreement. That's a tough pill for China to swallow, but the drive to eliminate tariffs may get some version of it."

If tariffs are retained, some strategists say that would be a negative for the market since uncertainty would remain, and so would the impact on businesses.

"Removing the uncertainty of escalating tariffs should be enough to stimulate capex, but a cut to existing tariffs should provide a significant boost to US capex," Clifton notes.

"As such, a China deal is the most important 'stimulus' Trump could provide in 2019," he wrote.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last week said the provisions to protect intellectual property are a big part of the working document. The plan is that bilateral meetings would take place on any disputes, and if the talks don't resolve them, the U.S. could impose tariffs.

"By the time you get through all these meetings and Chinese denials, you already did harm to America's businesses and workers. This is the U.S. going back to the Obama and Bush era," said Derek Scissors, resident scholar at American Enterprise Institute."We're in a situation where we're not enforcing our law now, and we're setting up a mechanism which is very similar to past mechanisms where we failed to enforce our laws."

Bianco said even if the deal does come up short in some investors' minds, it would be a positive. He said he expects the S&P to reach 2,950 by year end, and if there was a strong deal with China, removing all tariffs, it could move to 3,000.

But he expects a deal that could retain some tariffs.

"It's not just about trade. It's about trade being a policy tool to get China to the negotiating table, on the topics of trade and many other things," he said. Bianco said trade is an opening to other important issues, like the South China Sea.

"They've taken a lot of risks with the economy to make incremental gains, but this is going in the right direction. Overall it's a pretty good outcome," Bianco said.