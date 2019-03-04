CNBC Announces Lineup for Latest Future of Work Conference, "@Work Talent + HR"

CNBC to Host Summit on Tuesday, April 2 in NYC

Englewood Cliffs, N.J., March 4, 2019 – CNBC today announced the lineup of its latest event about the future of work, "@Work Talent + HR," which will take place on Tuesday, April 2 in New York City.

"@Work Talent + HR," part of CNBC's three-part @Work editorial franchise, will welcome an audience of Chief Human Resource Officers and senior human resource professionals to explore balancing the needs of the workforce – present and future – with overarching business priorities and demands for increased productivity. Top executives from leading companies like Adobe, Microsoft and IBM will be joined on stage by today's most influential thought leaders for a deep dive into how top executives and decision-makers are building their future workforces to best position for success amid vast disruptive technological innovation in the workplace, including AI, machine learning and automation.

Featured "@Work Talent + HR" speakers will include:

Ginni Rometty – IBM, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

IBM, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Hogan – Microsoft, Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President, Human Resources

– Microsoft, Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President, Human Resources Adam Bryant – Merryck & Co., Managing Director; former New York Times "Corner Office" Columnist

Merryck & Co., Managing Director; former New York Times "Corner Office" Columnist Jason Fried – Basecamp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; "REWORK," Author

Basecamp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; "REWORK," Author Tom Gimbel – LaSalle Network, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

LaSalle Network, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Francine Katsoudas – Cisco, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

– Cisco, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Rita Gunther McGrath – Columbia Business School, Professor; "The End of Competitive Advantage: How to Keep Your Strategy Moving as Fast as Your Business," Author

– Columbia Business School, Professor; "The End of Competitive Advantage: How to Keep Your Strategy Moving as Fast as Your Business," Author Donna Morris – Adobe, Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President, Employee Experience

Adobe, Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President, Employee Experience Nancy Reyes – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, President

– TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, President Dov Seidman – LRN, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; "HOW: Why HOW We Do Means Everything," Author

LRN, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; "HOW: Why HOW We Do Means Everything," Author Arun Sundararajan – New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business, Professor and Faculty Fellow; "The Sharing Economy: The End of Employment and the Rise of Crowd-Based Capitalism," Author

To kick off the day, select attendees will be invited to attend CNBC "Wellness and the Bottom Line." This three-hour event and luncheon, brought to you by Hospital for Special Surgery, aims to examine the best methods to maximize attendance at work, improve productivity, and have positive, measurable impacts on a company's bottom line.

Featured "Wellness and the Bottom Line" speakers will include:

John Harrison – WebMD Health Services, General Manager

– WebMD Health Services, General Manager Gary Loveman, Ph.D. – Harvard Business School, Senior Lecturer; Former Caesars Entertainment Corporation Chief Executive Officer

– Harvard Business School, Senior Lecturer; Former Caesars Entertainment Corporation Chief Executive Officer Janice Marturano – Institute for Mindful Leadership, Founder and Executive Director

– Institute for Mindful Leadership, Founder and Executive Director David Osborne – Virgin Pulse, Chief Executive Officer

– Virgin Pulse, Chief Executive Officer Jim Purcell – Former Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Chief Executive Officer

"@Work Talent + HR" is the first of three @Work summits in 2019, each addressing specific aspects of key workplace changes impacting companies and their employees, today and tomorrow. Sponsors for the event include Hospital for Special Surgery, Prudential, Workday and ZipRecruiter.

Next, "@Work Human Capital + Finance," which will take place this July in Chicago, IL, is designed for an audience of Chief Financial Officers and senior financial leaders and will focus on the future of work through the lens of corporate finance. Later this year, "@Work People + Machines," which will take place on November 4, 2019 in San Francisco, CA, is designed for an audience of Chief Information Officers and Chief Technology Officers and will examine the winning strategies best-in-class companies have employed to successfully compete in the digital economy. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

CNBC anchors and reporters will moderate on-stage interviews and panel discussions, which will be amplified by coverage on CNBC broadcast and digital properties, including a digital special report available at: cnbc.com/work.

As part of the event, CNBC, in partnership with SurveyMonkey, will unveil its new @Work Survey and Workplace Happiness Index, an exclusive quarterly measure of employee satisfaction and attitudes about key workplace issues.

To view the event agenda / to learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/work-talent-hr/.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Dauble

CNBC

t: 201.735.4721

m: 201.615.2787

e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

Emma Martin

CNBC

t: 201.735.4713

m: 551.275.6221

e: emma.martin@nbcuni.com

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to 410 million homes worldwide, including more than 90 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 55 million U.S. multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products, offering CNBC content to a variety of platforms such as: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.