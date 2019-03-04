Salesforce CEO and billionaire Marc Benioff might be having buyer's remorse after some art world experts have called into question the value of a supposedly 200-year-old wooden statue he bought for more than $7 million in a Christie's auction two years ago. Now, some experts are saying the statue could only be worth less than $5,000, The New York Times reports.
Multiple art dealers and experts told The New York Times that the wooden statue depicting a Hawaiian war god could be much less valuable, and created much more recently, than Christie's claimed ahead of the November 2017 auction.
"It's the sort of thing you see in a tiki bar," Daniel Blau, a Munich-based art dealer told The New York Times. Another expert in Hawaiian artwork, Smithsonian Institution curator Adrienne Kaeppler, told the newspaper that she previously informed Christie's of her concern that the statue could only be as old as the 1930s. (Christie's said the statue was made "circa 1780-1820" in promotional materials ahead of the 2017 auction.)