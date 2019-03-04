David Rockefeller Jr. hopes whoever buys his family's Matisse will let him come visit 9:30 AM ET Wed, 4 April 2018 | 01:54

However, other art experts told the Times that they still believe the statue is as old and valuable as Christie's claimed. Julian Harding, a London-based private art dealer, told the Times that he remains convinced of the statue's authenticity, calling it "a masterpiece of Oceanic art."

Through a spokeswoman, Benioff declined to comment. A Christie's spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

The statue, which was part of the private art collection of French collectors Pierre and Claude Verite before Christie's put it up for sale, sold at auction for a price of roughly 6.35 million euros (which would be nearly $7.2 million based on current conversion rates), according to the Christie's website.

Benioff, who has an estimated net worth of $6.6 billion according to Forbes, was later revealed to be the purchaser. The billionaire and his wife, Lynne, donated the artifact to the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu.

The museum's president told the Times that the museum is aware of "a question about [the statue's] history and provenance" and that curators are researching the matter.

If it does turn out that Benioff massively overpaid for the statue, he would not be the first billionaire collector to be duped. In 2013, billionaire William Koch won $12 million in damages after he'd paid $320,000 for 24 counterfeit bottles of wine.

