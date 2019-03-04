Harry Shum Jr. explains what it's like to have Beyonce as your boss

Shum says he admired Beyoncé's talent and leadership ability, especially the way she doled out constructive criticism.

"I remember one time I walked, I ran in front of her...during rehearsals," Shum tells CNBC Make It. "And it was just like a simple misstep and she named every single misstep from every dancer. And to me it was like, she wasn't even looking at me and she could just feel that energy of walking on the wrong step.

"To me, it's like this woman is really special because she has this essence that is so sweet in the way she tells you you're doing something wrong, but at the same time it's commanding, so she lifts you up to be better."

Shum says the "Single Ladies" singer kept team morale high.

"When you're a backup dancer in the sense that — she didn't make you feel like that," he said. "She made you feel like part of the whole performance and you yourself are a performer with her. And she set this standard of excellence that we had to hold on to.

"To me, it was a dream come true, being a dancer on that."