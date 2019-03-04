Harry Shum Jr. explains what it's like to have Beyonce as your boss

Beyonce is known for her show-stopping performances, and actor Harry Shum Jr. knows just how she's able to pull those off.
Before starring in "Glee," the planned sequel to "Crazy Rich Asians" and Freeform TV's "Shadowhunters," Shum was a dancer, touring with artists and appearing in films like "You Got Served" and "Step Up 2."
Shum, now 36, says the highlight of his dance career came when he performed back-up for Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott during their co-headlining tour, "Ladies First," in 2004. Beyoncé was touring for the first time as a solo artist.