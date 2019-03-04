Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Kraft Heinz, Dish

"The pace of Amazon's YoY revenue growth often dominates headlines... Yet the shift in the investment thesis from one of revenue growth to one of profitability has us focused on a more important indicator: gross profit... In this note, we make the case that given Amazon's shifting business mix, the pace of gross profit growth has become a more relevant indicator of the health of the business, and as such, should be the key metric used to value the company... This comes as a function of: 1) the engine of growth for AZMN e-commerce is the 3P marketplace, where AMZN collects high gross margin fee revenue; and 2) The majority of profitability improvement is coming from high-margin revenue buckets like sub. Services (mainly Prime), AWS, and Advertising. As such, we remain bullish on AMZN at least in part because the company's gross profit is expected to grow ~400bps faster than revenue for AMZN over the next 3 years. Our analysis of gross margins allows us a more granular approach to AMZN SOTP valuation, and includes a number of key valuation implications, including: 1) AMZN's 1P e-commerce business is likely worth ~$120bn, or ~$230/share; 2) AMZN's 3P marketplace business is likely worth >$250bn, or ~$490/share, and; 3) Amazon advertising is likely worth ~$80bn, or ~$150/share. We continue to think AWS is worth ~$990, based upon EV/EBITDA analysis..."