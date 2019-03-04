Rose McGowan: After #MeToo, society has less tolerance for power abuse

It's been well over a year since #MeToo gained traction around the world, with a large number of sexual abuse survivors coming forward, to share their stories to raise awareness.

With this week marking 'International Women's Day', one of the leading voices who spoke out against sexual abuse in Hollywood, activist Rose McGowan, sat down with CNBC's Tania Bryer to discuss the progress that's been made.

"For me, #MeToo is simply a shorthand to discuss something that was previously not able to be really publicly discussed," the activist and writer said as part of "The CNBC Conversation."

McGowan herself, finds it confusing when the media call #MeToo a "movement", as she says it can conjure up images that makes it seem like there are "thousands of women in the streets with pitchforks running after men — and that's really not the case."

Instead, the activist sees it more as 'Did this happen to you?' and another person responding with 'Me too'.

"That's literally all it is," McGowan stated.