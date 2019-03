Could the secret to your success be as simple as setting the alarm clock an hour earlier every day?

In a five-year study of self-made millionaires, author Tom Corley found that almost 50 percent of them woke up at least three hours before their workday began. Interested in putting this to the test? Start by setting your alarm for the same time each day and commit to it.

Next, take a look at how successful people take advantage of their time before the workday.