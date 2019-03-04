Starbucks launches its latest drink, the Cloud Macchiato

Starbucks is launching a new drink — the Cloud Macchiato — in a move to double down on beverages that keep customers coming back.

Starting Tuesday, customers can buy a Cloud Macchiato, available both hot or iced, at participating Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada. The drink is a permanent addition to the coffee chain's menu.

Iced espresso and macchiato drinks make up about $1 billion in business for the company, Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer said at the company's investor day in December.

Starbucks has been focusing more on its cold coffees, with new drinks like its Nitro Cold Brew, and less on limited-time offerings and Frappucinos. Drinks like the cold brew and Starbucks Refreshers drive more brand affinity and keep customers coming back more, Brewer told investors.

The Cloud Macchiato is a new take on an old favorite. The macchiato, an espresso drink with a splash of foam on top, has been on the coffee chain's menu for more than four decades. Starbucks started adding caramel to its macchiatos in 1996. The Cloud Macchiato comes either iced or hot, and it features a cold, airy foam on top, hence the "cloud" name. To achieve a creamy texture and flavor without any cream, the coffee chain adds a mixture that includes egg whites to its cold foam.

The drink will be available in two flavors: caramel or with cinnamon sprinkled on top. The beverage is Starbucks' spin on the classic Spanish drink, leche merengada.

To tease the announcement, singer and longtime Starbucks fan Ariana Grande tweeted several emojis, including a coffee and a cloud, at the company.