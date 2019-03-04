U.S. box office has lowest February sales in 17 years, but here comes 'Captain Marvel'

After two months of disappointing U.S. ticket sales, the film industry is looking to "Captain Marvel" to reinvigorate the box office.

A weak slate of February movies exacerbated an already floundering box office and led to a 38 percent decline in ticket sales in the month compared with last year, according to Comscore. Hollywood hauled in about $627.1 million during the month, its lowest February take since 2002.

February's movie slate was always going to be hard-pressed to beat the monumental box-office sales of the month a year ago. Last year, "Black Panther" helped boost sales to a whopping $1 billion for the month, the best February ever.

This February, analysts had hoped that "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" from Warner Bros. and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" from Universal would help entice moviegoers to theaters, but "Lego 2," released on Feb. 8, only brought in $91 million and "Hidden World" was released with six days left in the month, so it only contributed $97 million to the monthly total.