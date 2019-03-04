Stocks set to rise | Optimism for US-China trade deal | Another Democrat enters 2020 race

U.S. stock futures were set to extend Friday's gains on optimism that the Trump administration can come to terms on a China trade deal. The Dow broke a three-day losing streak Friday, but that advance was not enough to extend its weekly gains to 10 in a row. (CNBC)
* China offers offering to lower tariffs on US farm, chemical and auto products as trade deal gets closer (WSJ)
* Goldman Sachs takes a look at what a US-China trade deal might look like (CNBC)
The Nasdaq continues to be the star performer on Wall Street, posting 10 straight weekly gains in its longest weekly win streak since 1999, and closing Friday at its highest level since mid-October, a month that started the late 2018 market slide. (CNBC)
* Two-month hot start to 2019 could mean more gains ahead, history shows (CNBC)
Another government shutdown-delayed economic report is out this morning, with the Commerce Department's December construction spending at 10 a.m. ET. There are no major earnings reports this morning, but Salesforce (CRM) highlights a short list of after-the-bell releases. (CNBC)
* Cramer's game plan: Why this Friday's jobs report is more important than usual (CNBC)