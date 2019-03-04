Stocks set to rise | Optimism for US-China trade deal | Another Democrat enters 2020 race

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, 66, announced this morning that he's running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, joining an already-crowded field. The former brewpub owner and Denver mayor hopes his two terms leading a swing state shows he can unite the nation. (AP)

President Donald Trump over the weekend renewed his criticism of the Fed, calling out Chairman Jerome Powell, in a veiled reference, for raising interest rates. "We have a gentleman that likes a very strong dollar in the Fed," Trump added. (CNBC)



* Trump trails a generic Democratic rival in the early stages of the 2020 race: NBC/WSJ poll

* Sen. Rand Paul opposes Trump's emergency border declaration, likely providing decisive vote (NY Times)

Roger Stone suggests that he's been "framed" by special counsel Robert Mueller in an Instagram post that appeared to run afoul of a judge's barely week-old gag order barring Trump's longtime friend from criticizing the prosecutors in the criminal case against him. (CNBC)

AT&T (T) plans to overhaul CNN's digital operation. John Stankey, head of AT&T's WarnerMedia, feels the network's online business is not reaching its potential. Stankey's reorganization of WarnerMedia resulted last week in the resignation of longtime HBO chief executive. (WSJ)

Tesla (TSLA) plans to unveil its Model Y SUV on March 14. CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the vehicle will cost about 10 percent more than the Model 3 and have slightly less range. Separately, Tesla paid off a $920 million convertible bond in cash late Friday. (CNBC)

The third winter storm in several days has come and gone on the East Coast, but not before dumping close to a foot of snow on parts of the New York City-area overnight, making for a difficult Monday morning commute and prompting widespread school closures and delays. (NBC News)

Rescuers in Alabama sifted through the rubble looking for survivors this morning after two back-to-back tornadoes touched in a county just over the border from Columbus, Georgia Sunday, killing at least 23 people. More than 50 people were injured, with the death toll expected to rise. (Reuters)