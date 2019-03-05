10 most desirable work-from-home jobs that pay up to $118,000—and offer 4-day workweeks

Can you imagine a four-day workweek with no decrease in pay? While a compressed workweek isn't exactly a widespread trend, the idea of increased flexibility is gaining traction.

It's a job seeker's market right now, and thankfully, technology has caught up with employee needs, says Stella Garber, VP of marketing at Trello, a organization platform for team collaborations. She's been working remotely for the past seven years.

Flexibility comes in many forms. Global companies such as Netflix and Salesforce offer flexible time off and remote work policies. Raytheon, a defense contracting company, offers its employees telecommuting perks, compressed workweeks, flexible hours and job-sharing.

Whether you're a recent graduate who wants to make the most out of the favorable job market or a parent who needs more work-life balance, here are 10 high-paying flexible jobs that can earn you a salary of up to $118,000.