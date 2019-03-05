VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

10 most desirable work-from-home jobs that pay up to $118,000—and offer 4-day workweeks

Employee working from home on couch
SmitBruins | Twenty20
Employee working from home on couch

Can you imagine a four-day workweek with no decrease in pay? While a compressed workweek isn't exactly a widespread trend, the idea of increased flexibility is gaining traction.

It's a job seeker's market right now, and thankfully, technology has caught up with employee needs, says Stella Garber, VP of marketing at Trello, a organization platform for team collaborations. She's been working remotely for the past seven years.

Flexibility comes in many forms. Global companies such as Netflix and Salesforce offer flexible time off and remote work policies. Raytheon, a defense contracting company, offers its employees telecommuting perks, compressed workweeks, flexible hours and job-sharing.

Whether you're a recent graduate who wants to make the most out of the favorable job market or a parent who needs more work-life balance, here are 10 high-paying flexible jobs that can earn you a salary of up to $118,000.

1. Lawyer

Average salary: $117,188
The work: Lawyers offer legal counsel and representation to clients and resolve disputes through a lawsuit, mediation or negotiated settlement. The culture of law is changing due to technology and associate demands. Many top law firms offer the option of reduced hours or working remotely. Some even hire for part-time, remote or project-based positions.
How to get the job: Aside from the minimum requirement of a license to practice law, you'll need to prove you're reliable and results-driven. Be sure to point out impressive achievements you accomplished while working remotely or reduced hours, and emphasize your ability to remain responsive to the company and clients under flexible work conditions.

2. Tax manager

Average salary: $104,740
The work: Tax managers are essentially accountants in a managerial role. Responsibilities include identifying areas of improvement and risk, as well as creating a tax plan that's compliant with federal and state tax laws.
How to get the job: A certified public accountant (CPA) license from the state is required. Tax managers must be able to keep up with the ever-changing tax laws. The role requires accuracy and organizational skills, so talk up your software skills with Excel and QuickBooks. Even better if you have experience with accounting software, such as UltraTax, SAP, RIA Checkpoint and BNA.

3. IT security engineer

Average salary: $118,172
The work: IT security engineers ensure an organization's network security. This can be done by configuring firewalls, routers, servers, virtual private networks and monitoring tools.
How to get the job: To start, have a B.A. or B.S. in a related field, such as systems engineering, information systems, computer science or software engineering (note that not all IT security engineer jobs require certification). Problem-solving skills are essential, and be sure to demonstrate your knowledge of compliance guidelines provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. A similar job title to search under is cybersecurity engineer.

4. Regional sales manager

Average salary: $93,833
The work: Regional sales managers are responsible for the sales and distribution of products and services for a business in a specified region or area. They must be able to lead a sales team and drive business goals. This role, which likely involves a lot of traveling, involves maintaining client and vendor relationships and growing the customer base.
How to get the job: Start with a B.A. in a related field, such as business or marketing. Demonstrate your hustle and leadership — over the phone, in-person and using technology. Highlight any computer literacy with software programs that tracks sales and distribution.

5. Technical sales engineer

Average salary: $78,417
The work: Even though this is a sales role, technical sales engineers need to have knowledge of engineering. They must be able to understand and explain how complex technology works in order to sell the products and services to a business.
How to get the job: You don't necessarily need a degree in engineering, but a B.A. is required. As the link between the customer and the product you're selling, you need to be an excellent communicator and problem-solver.

We asked people in NYC Elon Musk's favorite interview question
We asked people in NYC Elon Musk's favorite interview question   

6. Human resources recruiter

Average salary: $55,071
The work: Recruiters generally find suitable talent for jobs by creating job postings and descriptions, sourcing the right candidates and screening applicants. Also, recruiter responsibilities often involve onboarding new hires.
How to get the job: Most recruiting jobs require a related B.A. This is a role for someone who enjoys connecting with people, so emphasize your enthusiasm for helping companies find the right match and offering employees continued training and support. Some similar job titles include talent acquisition manager, people and culture coordinator, talent scout, talent coordinator, headhunter and staffing consultant.

7. Clinical research associate

Average salary: $63,155
The work: Clinical research associates (CRA) might work in a laboratory setting and have to follow strict privacy and safety regulations when conducting clinical trials in healthcare or medicine. The main responsibilities of the CRA is to assist in clinical research, which means collecting and logging data and results, managing reporting processes and presenting research information the public.
How to get the job: While many CRA positions require a bachelor's degree, some only require CRA certification. Clinical research involves a lot of data gathering and upkeep, so emphasize your top-notch organization skills and past research experience. Include any familiarity with clinical research tools, equipment and digital research skills on your resume.

8. Background investigator

Average salary: $57,623
The work: Whether you work for a private investigation firm, insurance company, courthouse, police agency or law firm, the responsibilities of a background investigator are to obtain information and prepare reports on people (or claims) using online research, field work, interviews and more. Many investigator positions allow you to dictate your schedule (i.e., full-time, part-time freelance, contract-based, remote work).
How to get the job: Like with most jobs that depend on research and investigation, you'll need to demonstrate your ability to be resourceful and pick up and go where you're needed for interviews or research, although a lot of it can be done from home. This role requires strong writing skills. Some similar job titles include surveillance investigator and field investigator.

9. Actuary

Average salary: $102,734
The work: Actuaries generally work in the insurance industry, and their responsibility is to predict how much money a company needs at present in order to pay for financial loss in the future. This serves as a way to price insurance policies or calculate an insurance company's reserves for future claims.
How to get the job: Start with a B.A. in statistics, business, finance or economics — or you could pursue an actuarial B.A. Actuary jobs require professional certification, so you'll need to pass several exams, such as Exam P and Exam FM. The job requires mastery of Excel to sort through and format data. If you know a coding language like VBA, which automates tasks in Excel, even better. Talk up any experience related to data analysis, risk management or investments.

10. Business consultant

Average salary: $75,993
The work: Business consultants analyze business practices and offer expertise and guidance in order to optimize the processes, costs and results in the interest of growing the business. They often specialize in a specific area of business, such as security, management, human resources or marketing.
How to get the job: Have a B.A. in accounting, business, finance, marketing, management or a related area of business. Demonstrate your sterling track record for assessment and problem-solving with specific companies. Whether you work on-site or remotely, you should possess clear and compelling writing and verbal skills, since you'll be writing proposals and assessments and working with multiple departments in an organization. Business consulting positions can also be searched under management analyst.

Carolyn Sun covers the intersection of entrepreneurship and best practices in the rapidly changing work culture. Her work has also been featured on Entrepreneur.com, Newsweek, Business Insider, MSN and Free Enterprise. Follow her on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries
10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...