Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke has started engaging with potential campaign managers in case he decides to run for President in 2020, CNBC has learned.



O'Rourke has recently spoken with one person about being a campaign manager for his presidential campaign if he were to enter the race, according to one of his closest advisors who spoke on the condition of anonymity.



No job offer has been made and the person would not disclose who the former Texas lawmaker has spoken with.



A spokesman for O'Rourke declined to comment.



The move by O'Rourke to start holding conversations with those he considers strong candidates to lead his 2020 operation comes after he reportedly has decided to not pursue a bid for Sen. John Cornyn's seat.



In a Dallas Morning News report, O'Rourke said he has made a decision about his future but wouldn't elaborate further.



"Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country," he told The Dallas Morning News. "We are excited to share it with everyone soon."



While O'Rourke ultimately lost his bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, he came within 2 percentage points of pulling an upset in the deep-red state. Texas hasn't had a Democratic senator since 1993.



He also galvanized a quiet Democratic voter base in Texas. He broke records in fundraising and youth voter turnout. Since his loss, he's been openly contemplating a 2020 run for president.