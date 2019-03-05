This is America's richest zip code — and it's not in New York or California

The richest zip code in the United States isn't in New York or California — instead, it's on a small island in Florida, according to a new Bloomberg analysis.

For its annual look at America's richest zip codes, Bloomberg found that Fisher Island in Miami Beach (zip code 33109) is home to the country's wealthiest, with an average annual income of $2.2 million.

Fisher Island is an exclusive 216-acre island located minutes off the coast of Miami, and is only accessible by yacht or private ferry. It features an observatory, a 24,000-square foot spa, a lush golf course, a private beach with butler service and an aviary featuring over a dozen exotic birds, among other amenities, with golf carts as the main mode of transportation.