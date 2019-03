Scott Gottlieb is leaving his post as the nation's top health regulator at the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner after two years.

Gottlieb, who's waged a pitched battle against teen smoking in recent months, is leaving to spend more time with his family, people close to Gottlieb said Tuesday.

The physician has been commuting from his home in Westport, Connecticut, where he has a wife and three young daughters, the people said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.