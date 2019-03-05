A new $2 million all-electric 'hypercar' accelerates faster than an F-16 jet

An Italian specialist carmaker unveiled an all-electric car that it claims can reach 180 miles per hour (mph) in less time than an F-16 jet.

Automobili Pininfarina debuted its Battista "hypercar" at the Geneva International Motor Show on Tuesday. A hypercar is a term used by auto watchers to describe the very top fraction of so-called supercars.

Its makers say the Battista can produce 1,900 brake horsepower (bhp), spread across four separate motors which power each wheel. This reportedly makes it the most powerful road car ever produced.

By comparison, a BMW 5 Series 530, priced at around $50,000, has a tenth of the engine power at 190 bhp.

In terms of acceleration, the Pininfarina Battista has been described as the fastest street-legal car, hitting 62 mph (100 kmh) in less than two seconds.

Speaking at the Munich show, Automobili Pininfarina CEO Michael Perschke said for safety reasons a restricted engine version, with a top speed of 350 kmh (217 mph), would be released first.

"This car is 0-300 (kmh) faster than an F-16 ... So the car will be released with a 350 kilometers (per hour) top speed and then beyond that there will a special track package."

One hundred and fifty of the cars will be built and available to drive in 2020. Each have been priced at around $2.2 million. Perschke said the firm wanted to be completely sold out after the 2019 Pebble Beach car show in August this year.

"We have around about 40 percent of global production already reserved and, in the U.S., it is closer to 70 percent," he said.

Automobili Pininfarina, which is owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group and based in Germany, said the battery will grant around 280 miles on a single charge.