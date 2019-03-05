The 10 US cities where residents must work the most hours to pay rent

Rents have increased for Americans nationwide. A report put average monthly rent for January at $1,420, a year-over-year increase of over 3 percent, and noted that, in 93 percent of the country's 250 largest cities, rents have gone up since 2018. Over the past 10 years, the average rent for a new apartment has gone up by 28 percent.

Meanwhile, wages have mostly remained stagnant: From 1999 to 2014, middle-class incomes shrunk in nearly every U.S. state.

So, in many places, residents must work long hours to keep up on rent.

To find where workers must put in the most hours to pay for housing, financial website SmartAsset used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze median rent in the U.S.'s 25 biggest cities, as well as residents' post-tax median annual income and the number of hours worked per year.

To get the average number of work hours needed to pay rent, "we divided average annual take-home pay by average hours worked per year," says SmartAsset. "We then divided the monthly median rent by the average hourly wage."

Based on that data, here are the top 10 cities where residents must work the largest number of hours each month just to pay rent: