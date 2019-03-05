Winter is finally here.

Fans of "Game of Thrones" have waited more than a year to find out the fate of their favorite (and least favorite) characters. And Tuesday they got their first glimpse of what is to come in the epic finale.

HBO released the first official full-length trailer for the final season of the much beloved show. Watch it here:

"They're coming. Our enemy doesn't tire, doesn't stop, doesn't feel," Jon Snow says, as dragons soar over Winterfell, Jaime Lannister cuts down an unknown enemy and the Unsullied prepare for battle.

In January, HBO whet fans' appetites with a teaser that showed Jon, Arya Stark and Sansa Stark roaming through the crypts of Winterfell as a frost began to consume the statues.

The long-awaited eighth season of the blockbuster fantasy show premieres on April 14. It is only six episodes long, but each episode has been described as its own feature length film and some will have a run time of up to 90 minutes.

"It's spectacle," HBO's Richard Plepler told Variety in January. Writer's David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, 'I'm watching a movie.' They knew the bar was high. They've exceeded the bar. I've watched them twice without any CGI and I'm in awe. Everybody's in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production."

HBO also teased that this season will feature the longest battle sequence ever committed to film.

"Game of Thrones" has been the cornerstone of HBO's streaming service for nearly a decade, garnering critical acclaim and a passionate fan base.

The company, owned by AT&T, has been in the process of finding new ways to draw subscribers to its service as "Game of Thrones" heads for its final bow. Shows like "Westworld," "Barry," "True Detective" and "Big Little Lies" are already performing well for the company.

HBO already has a number of new projects in the works for 2019 and beyond.

"Lovecraft Country" is a horror drama that follows Atticus Black, his uncle George and Letitia Dandrige as they travel across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of Black's father. On their trek, the three must overcome racist terrors, but also terrifying monsters ripped straight from the pages of H.P. Lovecraft's prose. This series is being brought to the small screen by Jordan Peele ("Get Out") and J.J. Abrams ("Lost").

HBO also has a series based on the graphic novel "Watchmen" slated for its service. Damon Lindelof ("The Leftovers") is behind the helm of the production.