Watch: Trump signs executive order to combat veteran suicide

[The stream is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday was slated to sign an executive order creating a "national roadmap to empower veterans and end veteran suicide," according to the White House.

Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie will lead a "cabinet-level task force" to combat veteran suicide with state and federal resources, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior administration official.

The signing is set to take place in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

