Why Alibaba is not competing with Amazon and Ebay for the US consumer

Chinese online retail giant Alibaba CEO Jack Ma (C) and his company's other executives arrive at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on September 19, 2014. Alibaba is poised for a record-breaking stock market debut on September 19, with shares priced at $68 in a public offering that could be valued at $25 billion. The company will step into the spotlight on the New York Stock Exchange, priced at the top of the $66-$68 per share range announced earlier this week, according to documents filed with US regulators. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
Why Alibaba gave up trying to win over U.S. consumers   

Alibaba is China's largest e-commerce platform. In its latest earnings report, the company disclosed having 636 million annual active consumers on its China retail marketplaces. That's almost double the entire population of the United States.

Alibaba's reach today expands far beyond e-commerce. Its realm now covers cloud computing (Alibaba Cloud), digital media and entertainment, (Youku, Alibaba Pictures, Damai, Alibaba Music, Alisports.com) and logistics services (Cainiao). Alibaba is also part owner of financial services company Ant Financial.

Despite its enormous Chinese following, Alibaba is still not a well known brand to many Americans.

Watch the above video to find out why Alibaba hasn't won over U.S. consumers and how it has focused on attracting U.S. businesses.


