Why Alibaba is not competing with Amazon and Ebay for the US consumer

Alibaba is China's largest e-commerce platform. In its latest earnings report, the company disclosed having 636 million annual active consumers on its China retail marketplaces. That's almost double the entire population of the United States.

Alibaba's reach today expands far beyond e-commerce. Its realm now covers cloud computing (Alibaba Cloud), digital media and entertainment, (Youku, Alibaba Pictures, Damai, Alibaba Music, Alisports.com) and logistics services (Cainiao). Alibaba is also part owner of financial services company Ant Financial.

Despite its enormous Chinese following, Alibaba is still not a well known brand to many Americans.

Watch the above video to find out why Alibaba hasn't won over U.S. consumers and how it has focused on attracting U.S. businesses.



