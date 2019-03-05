Only 25 percent of Americans know this effective tax-saving strategy is legal

The reason this particular strategy can save you money is because, when you contribute to an IRA, "you can deduct that contribution from your taxable income for 2018," Andrea Coombes, a tax specialist at NerdWallet, tells CNBC Make It.

"Say you're earning $50,000 a year. If you qualify for a deductible contribution and you can put in $5,500, the maximum in 2018 if you're under age 50, that will drop your taxable income to $44,500. If your top tax rate is 22 percent, you're shaving $1,210 off your tax bill, and you're saving for retirement, too."

Keep in mind that this strategy only applies to a traditional IRA, not a Roth IRA. "There's a lot to love about Roth IRAs," says Coombes — with this retirement account, contributions are taxed when they're made, so you can withdraw the contributions and earnings tax-free once you reach age 59½ — "but they don't give you a tax break in the year you contribute."

While anyone can contribute to a traditional IRA, for that contribution to be deductible, there are stipulations to keep in mind, says Coombes: "As long as you, and your spouse if you're married, don't have a retirement plan at work, then most likely you should be eligible to deduct your IRA contribution. If one or both of you has a retirement plan at your job, then income limits come into play. Basically, if you're doing OK, income-wise, then the rules limit how many retirement-savings tax breaks you can claim."

To see if you qualify for tax savings by contributing to an IRA, check out NerdWallet's handy chart, which breaks down the deduction limits.