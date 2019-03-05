Your cash in this tax-advantaged account is going, going, gone

The clock is ticking for workers to use up the money they've saved in their flexible spending accounts.

The health-care FSA permits employees to stash cash on a pretax basis into a savings account. You can take tax-free distributions as long as you're using the money for qualified medical expenses.

There's an expiration date on these funds. If you contributed money in 2018, you generally have until the end of the calendar year to use it.

However, the IRS has offered companies the option of allowing workers to roll over up to $500 into the next year or giving them a grace period into the new year to use the money.