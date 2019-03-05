Your cash in this tax-advantaged account is going, going, gone

Got FSA dollars to spend? Consider visiting all of your medical professionals for annual check-ups.
You can use your account to cover your copayments and deductibles.
Here's another move: Take a look at last year's medical expenses and see if they qualify for reimbursement.
"This is the time to spend down those remaining funds," said Rachel Rouleau, compliance director at FSAStore.com. "Going to the doctor and getting that annual exam are qualified expenses."
Don't forget that vision and dental costs are also eligible for reimbursement, so feel free to snap up those prescription glasses and buy your kid some braces.
"People think about medical costs, but they don't think about dental and vision expenses," WageWorks' Brown said. "They can get reimbursed for those costs."
Be aware that certain over-the-counter products are only eligible for reimbursement from your FSA if you get a prescription or a letter from your doctor.
That includes dietary supplements in order to treat a medical condition, lice treatment and pain relievers.
"You can use your FSA for bandages, but something like Tylenol will require a prescription," said Brown.