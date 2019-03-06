10 common office communication mistakes to stop making right now

If you want your coworkers to like you more, it could be as simple as making sure you haven't hit caps lock.

Few things rankle your colleagues more than poor office etiquette and, it turns out, the worst thing you can do is use speakerphone in an open or shared office. This behavior drives 75 percent of women and 65 percent of men mad, according to a survey of 811 employees conducted by Signs.com, a company that creates customized signage and presentation materials.

In the era of open offices, any behavior that unnecessarily adds to the existing noise pollution, which so often comes with a large room full of people typing and talking, will irritate your coworkers the most. After speakerphone chats, the next most obnoxious thing you could do was gossip — 70 percent of woman and 66 percent of men saw this as unacceptable.

The fact that these two actions dominated the list only further supports what a study by Oxford Economics found last year: The noise levels in open offices have reached such heights that 63 percent of employees said they lacked quiet space for work, having a "negative effect on their productivity, satisfaction and well-being."

Of course, people may also hate gossip reasons besides the actual sound of it. Such petty and unpleasant talk tends to divide offices, alienate employees, lower morale and depress productivity — all things no worker or manager wants.