Americans want lower prescription prices, but not if it means fewer drugs, survey finds

Americans are increasingly in favor of more federal regulation to rein in drug prices, including letting the government negotiate directly with drugmakers for the Medicare program, according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Yet the poll also found that respondents are leery of potential consequences.

About 90 percent respondents to the health tracking survey favor two measures proposed by the Trump administration: requiring drug companies to include list prices in their advertising and making it easier for generic drugs to come to market. Kaiser surveyed 1,440 adults from Feb. 14 through Feb. 24.

A large majority also want Washington to go further when it comes to drugs for Medicare patients. Eighty-six percent support allowing the government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare, with 90 percent of Democrats and 80 percent of Republicans favoring the measure.