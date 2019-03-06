Asia stocks mostly slip as investors watch US-China trade negotiations

Shares in Asia mostly declined on Wednesday morning following an overnight slip on Wall Street as investors watched developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.5 percent and the Topix slipped 0.34 percent. Shares of Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, fell 1.4 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.29 percent as industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics' stock was down 0.56 percent.

Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.16 percent in morning trade as most sectors advanced.