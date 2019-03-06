Asia Markets

Asia stocks mostly slip as investors watch US-China trade negotiations

  • Shares in Japan and South Korea slipped, while stocks in Australia gained.
  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he thought Washington and Beijing were "on the cusp" of reaching a deal that would end the trade skirmish.

Shares in Asia mostly declined on Wednesday morning following an overnight slip on Wall Street as investors watched developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.5 percent and the Topix slipped 0.34 percent. Shares of Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, fell 1.4 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.29 percent as industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics' stock was down 0.56 percent.

Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.16 percent in morning trade as most sectors advanced.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

US-China trade talks weigh

Stocks finished the trading day on Wall Street marginally lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped just 13.02 points to 25,806.63, while the S&P 500 shed 0.1 percent to 2,789.65. The Nasdaq Composite ended just below the flat line at 7,576.36.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he thought Washington and Beijing were "on the cusp" of reaching a deal that would end the trade skirmish.

"We're trying to get that rectified, get that fixed, make it fair and reciprocal and I think we're on the cusp of doing that and I hope all those tariffs will go away, all those barriers," he said.

Slowing Chinese services sector

On the first day of China's annual National People's Congress (NPC) on Tuesday, a private survey showed that the country's services sector in February saw its slowest rate of growth in four months.

The findings were largely in line with those of an official gauge of the non-manufacturing sector released last week, which showed services activity cooled in February after rebounding for two straight months.

The services PMI numbers were "more influential on markets" than anything coming out of the first day of the NPC and "affirmed" Beijing's GDP growth target for 2019, Rodrigo Catril, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.866 after seeing a high around the 97 handle yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.80 against the dollar after seeing lows above 112 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7086 after seeing lows around $0.706 in the previous session.

— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
9983.T
---
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---