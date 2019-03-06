Why Bezos and Microsoft are betting on this $10 trillion energy fix for the planet

Burnaby, British Columbia, is similar to most North American bedroom communities. The majority of its residents commute into neighbouring Vancouver every morning and then head back to their suburban homes at night. There is one thing, though, that sets it apart: Around the corner from one of the two Costcos in town is a small start-up that's inching ever closer to solving the planet's energy problems — and tapping into a yet untouched trillion-dollar market.

That start-up, General Fusion, isn't like the up-and-coming companies you hear about in Silicon Valley, with eccentric founders, rapid growth and millions in revenues, though it does count Jeff Bezos, Microsoft and many others as investors and partners. Rather, it was started in 2002 by then 40-year-old physicist Michel Laberge, who quit a lucrative job at a laser printing company to follow an unconventional passion: nuclear fusion development.

Laberge, who's now the company's chief scientist, was drawn to nuclear fusion because of its world-changing possibilities. Unlike nuclear fission, which involves splitting heavier atoms to create lighter ones and can produce radioactive waste and nuclear bombs, fusion produces no environmentally harmful gases, no nuclear waste, it can't be made into a weapon, and it will never cause a power plant meltdown.

Fusion occurs when two light atoms fuse together to make a heavier one, creating energy in the process. It's the same process that powers the sun and stars. It also uses deuterium, an atom that's found in hydrogen, which is a key ingredient in water, so there's little risk of running out of the atoms needed to make fusion. According to Live Science, a gallon of seawater can produce as much energy as 300 gallons of gasoline.

It's no wonder, then, that people like Bezos and companies like Cenovus Energy have sunk more than $127 million into the company, according to Crunchbase, while billions of more dollars have been invested in about two dozen other nuclear fusion start-ups, government initiatives and big company projects, such as Lockheed Martin's compact fusion reactor.

So far, no one has commercialized nuclear fusion, but the race is on to be the first to figure it out. Whoever does will be able to bring power to the more than 1 billion who don't have access to electricity, power cars and help companies operate businesses without having to create harmful emissions.

They'll also see a massive return on their investment.

"The market is infinitely large," said Christofer Mowry, General Fusion's CEO. "There's nothing that will be more transformative to the energy space than fusion. It's like how Facebook took over social media or if someone develops a truly practical autonomous vehicle."