Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: General Electric,Tripadvisor, VMware, Mylan, Teva

"We are no longer willing to engage in a debate where the Bull case is that Power is "not that bad", the stock can be valued on $1+ in FCF, and GECS is merely a zero... We are willing to consider that zero industrial FCF is not a sustainable level but the stock is not reflecting that as a run rate with an $85 B market cap... The answer to us is somewhere in between where the stock is today and zero and that is where generally our PT sits... Much Buy-rated sell side analysis still seems to us to be built on a notion that things can V-shape hard in 2020/2021 off of a high base of FCF – contrary to what the CEO said... If it is indeed modest negative FCF, we estimate this would mean enterprise FCF of -$4.5 B, which would suggest that soon after the $1 anchor became +$0.50 as we had shown in prior research, the +$0.50 has now become close to NEGATIVE $0.50.....We disagree with the view that it's "not that bad", and while "cutting numbers, reiterating Buy" is fairly common for the sell side, we reject this approach of cut and push to the next year, which has been going on for almost two decades now for some... Unlike prior episodes that were based on next year, this seems to stretch into 2021, a whole new level... As long as this sentiment prevails, we don't think the stock can bottom......Our PT remains $6 and looks generous after today's news..."