Disgraced celebrity chef Mario Batali surrenders ownership stakes in all of his restaurants

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is officially giving up his restaurants after admitting to sexual misconduct more than a year ago.

The partnership between Batali and the Bastianich family has officially dissolved, according to a copy of a letter the Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group sent to employees Wednesday. Tanya Bastianich Manuali will run day-to-day operations at a new company that will replace Batali & Bastianich Hospitality, according to the letter.

The New York Times first reported Batali's divestment. Manuali and her brother Joe Bastianich bought out Batali's shares in all of his restaurants, the Times reported. The Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group manages about 20 restaurants, including New York-based Del Posta and Lupa, according to its website.

Batali also sold his stake in Eataly, an Italian chain of food halls that is quickly expanding, according to the Times.

In December of 2017, online food publication Eater reported accusations of sexual harassment and assault from four women against the celebrity chef. In an apology to fans via his newsletter, Batali infamously included a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls. After the accusations surfaced, Batali stepped back from his restaurant business, and Eataly removed his products and books from their locations.