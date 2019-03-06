'Don't be stopped by your own insecurities,' UK designer Tara Bernerd says

In the design space, Tara Bernerd is renowned for her work, having founded a leading international design and interior architecture practice in London back in the early 2000s.

Yet even though her company has worked on several major projects and made a name for itself, Bernerd believes that no matter how long you've been in business, entrepreneurs need to keep working hard, in order to survive in this competitive world.

Reflecting on how she set up her own business back in 2002 and what she's learned, the British designer outlined to CNBC some key advice she'd offer to people looking to, or who have, set up their own business.

"Don't be stopped by your own insecurities. The limits you set yourself, you are setting. So, I think to be confident, you must always work hard at your skills, and be, as much as you can, on top of your game," the founder of Tara Bernerd & Partners, told CNBC's Tania Bryer in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of International Women's Day, Bernerd said that she thinks that setting up your own company today would be "intimidating" in many ways, whatever is your gender.

"We are really at the most competitive times of our lives, I mean even if you've been in business for 17 years, (you need) to keep being in business."

"So, I don't think one should sit back and expect anything to come easy. It doesn't."