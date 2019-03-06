Elon Musk on SpaceX: 'I always thought we would fail'

With Saturday's successful test launch of the spacecraft SpaceX will use to send humans to space for the first time, SpaceX has already vastly exceeded any expectations Elon Musk had when he founded the aerospace company 16 years ago.

"I always thought we would fail," Musk said of founding SpaceX during a press conference Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "So, this is … it's all upside."

Now, SpaceX is getting closer to becoming the first private American company to put humans in space via a commercial spacecraft. On Saturday, SpaceX launched rocket ship Crew Dragon, unmanned, to deliver 400 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station. If the spacecraft returns to earth safely later this week, it will have been a successful test flight. Manned SpaceX flights to space could reportedly come as soon as July.

But to hear Musk tell it, all of that success is the result of a tremendous gamble. "I thought maybe we had a 10 percent chance of reaching orbit starting out," he said.

Those around Musk were skeptical too. "When we started SpaceX, they said, 'Oh, you are going to fail.' And I said, 'Well, I agree. I think we probably will fail,'" Musk said at the press conference.

"They said I would … lose all the money from PayPal, I was, like, 'Well, you are probably right,'" Musk said.

But "was worth trying anyway," said Musk.