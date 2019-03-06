Tax refunds are up from last year—here are 4 ways you can get more money back

After a couple of weeks of lower tax refunds, Americans have started to see a shift in their favor.

For the week ending Feb. 22, although fewer people received a refund when compared to the year before, the average refund check that did go out was worth $3,143, according to the IRS. That's a 1.3 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

While it's important to remember that how much you receive or owe depends on your individual financial situation, if you haven't filed yet, there are several things you can try to maximize your refund.

Here are four steps you can take.