The United States won't fall behind in the introduction of next-generation 5G mobile networks if Huawei stays banned there, experts told CNBC, though smaller countries and potentially even Europe could suffer from reduced competition.

Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei — along with China's state media — have argued that banning Huawei will reduce competition, increase the cost of 5G networking hardware, and slow the introduction of the critical, high-speed technology.

Eric Xu, one of Huawei's rotating chairmen, told CNBC in November that a continuing ban of Huawei gear from the U.S. market will lead to the world's biggest economy to fall behind in the 5G race. Meanwhile, Chinese state-backed publication Global Times said in an op-ed last month that Europe also would lag in 5G if Huawei were blocked there.