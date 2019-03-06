President Trump calls Apple CEO 'Tim Apple' instead of Tim Cook

First there was "Jeff Bozo." Now there's "Tim Apple."
President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had some tense moments in the past, but none quite like this. In a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the importance of technology in education, Trump referred to the head of the iPhone maker as "Tim Apple."
President Trump uses nicknames for many people — mostly adversaries like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders. His use of "Jeff Bozo" in referring to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is due largely to the billionaire's ownership of the Washington Post, which has reported critically on the Trump administration.
However, he's never used the nickname "Tim Apple," and it appears as if it was a slip of the tongue, similar to when he called Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Lockheed last year. Her name is Marillyn Hewson.