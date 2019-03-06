President Trump calls Apple CEO 'Tim Apple' instead of Tim Cook

Trump has criticized Apple in the past, even calling for a boycott of the company's products in 2016 because Apple said it couldn't unlock a user's iPhone for the FBI. Well before he became a presidential candidate, Trump would tweet critically about Apple not making a bigger phone, and said he sold his Apple stock because of it.

In early 2018, Apple said it would have a $350 billion contribution to the U.S. economy over the next five years. Later in the year, Cook attended President Trump's first state dinner, and the two had another dinner a few months after that.

On Wednesday, Cook was talking about teaching kids programming in high school.

"We believe strongly that it should be a requirement in the United States for every kid to have coding before they graduate from K-12" and "to become somewhat proficient at it," Cook said . Cook pointed out that his company was founded by a college dropout.

Trump responded:

"We have so many companies coming in. People like Tim, you're expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to right from the beginning. I used to say, 'Tim, you've got to start doing it over here,' and you really have. I mean, you've really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple," Trump said.

(The comment appears at the 27:28 mark in the video above.)

Apple had a market cap of $828.2 billion at market close on Wednesday, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.