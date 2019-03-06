Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: American Eagle, Allergan and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

American Eagle Outfitters shares fell more than 4 percent after hours Wednesday based on mixed fourth-quarter earnings and light first-quarter guidance. The retailer posted $1.24 billion in revenue, missing Refinitiv estimates of $1.26 billion. Earnings per share were 43 cents, topping estimates of 42 cents. The company's same-store sales increased 6 percent, in line with estimates.

American Eagle issued weak first-quarter guidance. The company estimates earnings per share between 19 and 21 cents, compared to the 24 cents expected by analysts.

Shares of Allergan fell more than 3 percent after hours Wednesday after announcing disappointing test results for its depression treatment. The pharmaceutical company released a statement saying its three studies of "rapastinel" as a treatment of Major Depressive Disorder were unsuccessful.

"We are deeply disappointed with these results, and they are a vivid reminder that drug development is extremely challenging, especially in mental health," said David Nicholson, chief research and development officer at Allergan. "We remain committed to the development of new life changing medications to combat the rising global toll of mental illness."

Shares of Guidewire Software jumped more than 8 percent after market close Wednesday based on better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and strong guidance. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the software publisher company earned $169 million in revenue, while analysts expected $160 million. Guidewire reported earnings per share of 34 cents, well above the 19 cents forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Guidewire issued strong third-quarter revenue guidance: Between $152.5 and $156.5 million, compared to the $148.6 million forecast by Wall Street. Earnings per share guidance was in line with estimates: between 5 and 9 cents, while analysts estimated 5 cents.

Yext shares ticked higher and later dipped negative in extending trading Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The technology company posted a loss of 3 cents per share, 6 cents above estimates. Revenues were $63.8 million, beating estimates of $62.8 million.

Yext issued first-quarter earnings per share and revenue guidance in line with estimates. For 2020, the company sees a loss per share of between 40 and 44 cents, while analysts estimated a loss of 38 cents, according to Refinitiv.