Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: General Electric, BJ's Wholesale, TripAdvisor & more

General Electric — Bank of America/Merrill Lynch cut its price target on GE to $12 per share from $13 a share after GE CEO Larry Culp said the company's industrial cash flow would be negative this year. J.P. Morgan Securities analyst Stephen Tusa, one of the Street's most bearish GE analysts, said that his current $6 price target "looks generous" in light of the information presented by Culp yesterday at his company's investment conference

BJ's Wholesale — The warehouse retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 44 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, while a comparable sales increase of 2.9 percent matched the consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Thor Industries — The recreational vehicle maker posted adjusted quarterly profit of 65 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 a share. Revenue also came in below Wall Street forecasts. Thor said a primary issue during the quarter was balancing production with market demand, with wholesale shipments declining relative to retail sales as dealers worked through existing inventories.

Abercrombie & Fitch — The clothing retailer beat estimates by 20 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.35 per share, while revenue also beat forecasts. Comparable-store sales rose 3 percent, doubling the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Dollar Tree — The dollar store operator came in a penny a share ahead of consensus, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.93 per share. Revenue also topped forecasts, and Dollar Tree announced a store optimization program.

Urban Outfitters — Urban Outfitters reported adjusted quarterly profit of 83 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue essentially matched estimates. However, the clothing retailer said 2019 had gotten off to a slower than expected start, due to both colder weather and what it called its own "costly mistakes" in its spring fashion lines.

Ross Stores — Ross Stores beat estimates by 7 cents ahsre,with profit of $1.20 per share for its latest quarter. The discount retailer's revenue beat estimates, however Ross also said it is taking a "prudent approach" to 2019, noting tough comparisons and a competitive retail landscape.

Nio — Nio posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, with the Chinese electric car maker saying deliveries of its flagship SUV model slower than expected.

Logitech — Logitech raised its long-term earnings targets, and the maker of computer peripherals also gave an upbeat sales forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2020.

Philip Morris — The tobacco producer circumvented an India ban on foreign direct investment by paying manufacturing costs to its Indian partner, according to internal company documents seen by Reuters.

Ambarella — Ambarella reported adjusted quarterly profit of 14 cents per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. The chipmaker's revenue also came in above Wall Street forecasts. Ambarella makes high definition video chips.

Johnson & Johnson — J&J received Food and Drug Administration approval to market its antidepressant nasal spray, the first new depression treatment in more than 30 years.

Newmont Mining — Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg and Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow had a "constructive" meeting Tuesday night in New York, according to a Newmont executive, and the two are likely to meet again. Newmont has rejected a takeover bid from Barrick, with Barrick subsequently proposing a possible joint venture involving Nevada properties.

TripAdvisor — Cowen downgraded the travel website operator to "underperform" from "market perform," pointing to a slow start to 2019, the prospect of fewer visitors, and a shift by younger demographics to Google for travel help.

Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical — Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan to "overweight" from "equal-weight," while taking the opposite action on Teva. The firm said that all the factors leading to Teva's premium valuation have been priced into the stock. In contrast, Morgan Stanley said rival generic drug maker Mylan is trading near historical valuation lows and that its business prospects appear set to improve.