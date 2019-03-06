On the surface, having more time off might seem like a slacker's dream, a company's nightmare and a country's road to GDP hell. But number of studies have that without these brain breaks, we're more prone to becoming unproductive, unimaginative, short-sighted, narrow-minded and disconnected.

Millennials, especially, should take note and advocate for more time off. People between the ages of 20 and 34 are at higher risk of serious diseases when they don't take breaks, according to a study published in the medical journal Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine. The benefits of time off are extensive. Simply taking four nights of vacation can reduce stress and improve well-being — and these positive effects can be seen up to 45 days later.

Unfortunately, "vacation shame" is common among younger generations. According to a 2017 survey from Allianz Travel Insurance, as many as 25 percent of millennials reported feeling nervous when requesting time, and as a result, were more inclined to leave remaining vacation days unused. Another report found that more the half of millennial employees think they'll impress their bosses by looking like a martyr at work.